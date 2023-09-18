What they're saying nationally about the Saints win over the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite another sluggish start offensively, the New Orleans Saints were able to overcome the loss of running back Jamaal Williams to finish off the Carolina Panthers, 20-17, at Bank of America Stadium on Monday night.
Williams left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury shortly after Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field with an injured ankle.
Here's what media from around the nation are saying about the Saints victory:
- Saints wear down Carolina, move to 2-0 – Luke Johnson, Nola.com
- Tony Jones Jr. scores twice, Saints defense shuts down Panthers – Steve Reed, AP
- Chris Olave makes potential NFL Catch of the Year in Saints win – Dan Zaksheske, Outkick.com
- Chris Olave's incredible catch helps Saints to victory – Ryan Gaydos, Fox News
- Bryce Young struggles against stout Saints defense – Jason Owens, Yahoo! Sports
- Saints get to 2-0 with 20-17 road win – ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
- Saints defeat Panthers, 20-17 – Schuyler Callihan, SI.com
- Panthers lineman took aggression too far, injuring Carolina teammate – Patrick Magee, Nola.com
- Saints running back Jamaal Williams injured against Panthers – WWL-TV
- Panthers veteran LB Shaq Thompson carted off vs. Saints - Associated Press
This post will be updated as new articles become available.
