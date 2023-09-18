What they're saying nationally about the Saints win over the Panthers

Here are some of the top headlines from around the sports media outlets about the Saints' 20-17 win over the Panthers in Week 2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite another sluggish start offensively, the New Orleans Saints were able to overcome the loss of running back Jamaal Williams to finish off the Carolina Panthers, 20-17, at Bank of America Stadium on Monday night.

Williams left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury shortly after Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field with an injured ankle.

Here's what media from around the nation are saying about the Saints victory:

