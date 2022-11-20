x
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams

Quarterback Andy Dalton had his best performance of the season, completing 21 of 25 pass attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20.

While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.

