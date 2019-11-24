NEW ORLEANS — The Saints overcame a weak defense to beat the Carolina Panthers by a field goal 34-31 Sunday at the Superdome.

Here's what some of the national pundits and outlets had to say after the game.

Saints' narrow escape over Panthers leads to NFC South runaway - Mike Triplett, ESPN

Panthers came close again versus the Saints, but close doesn’t win games in the NFL - Alaina Getzenberg, The Charlotte Observer

Drew Brees' Saints win on field goal in final seconds after Carolina miss - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

Sean Payton after beating Panthers: “Wasn’t New York’s best game” - Darin Gantt, NBC Sports

Saints survive pass interference controversy as missed kicks doom Panthers - Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

More Saints News:

RELATED: Saints survive mistakes, win on last-second kick to beat Carolina 34-31

RELATED: Where the Saints rank nationally in the power polls

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.