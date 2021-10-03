What they're saying nationally about the Saints after their loss to the Giants

NEW ORLEANS — In their first home game of the season, the New Orleans Saints were defeated by the New York Giants 27-21 in overtime.
"We can't get that game back we're 2-2," said Sean Payton.
The Saints were in control for much of the second half before blowing an 11 point fourth-quarter lead. They never got a chance in overtime as the Giants won the toss and elected to receive the ball.
- Alvin Kamara goes without a target for first time in NFL career - Josh Alper
- NFL Week 4 grades: Saints get a C - John Breech, CBS Sports
- NFL Week 4 takeaways; what we learned - ESPN Nation, ESPN
- Giants report card; This is more like it - Paul Schwartz, The New York Post
- Saints' Sean Payton regrets sending Aldrick Rosas out for 58-yard FG attempt - Luke Johnson, Nola.com
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.