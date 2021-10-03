x
What they're saying nationally about the Saints after their loss to the Giants

Here are some of the top headlines from around the sports media outlets on the Internet.

NEW ORLEANS — In their first home game of the season, the New Orleans Saints were defeated by the New York Giants 27-21 in overtime. 

"We can't get that game back we're 2-2," said Sean Payton. 

The Saints were in control for much of the second half before blowing an 11 point fourth-quarter lead. They never got a chance in overtime as the Giants won the toss and elected to receive the ball.

   

