What they're saying nationally about the Saints after their loss to the Giants

NEW ORLEANS — In their first home game of the season, the New Orleans Saints were defeated by the New York Giants 27-21 in overtime.

"We can't get that game back we're 2-2," said Sean Payton.

The Saints were in control for much of the second half before blowing an 11 point fourth-quarter lead. They never got a chance in overtime as the Giants won the toss and elected to receive the ball.