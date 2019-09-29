NEW ORLEANS — These are two teams that could wind up in the playoffs and could eventually face each other again. It is the highlight matchup of this Sunday's NFL slate, even without Drew Brees under center.



Here are some of the top stories from national writers about the game:

- Divided loyalties in north Louisiana as Cowboys face Saints - Todd Archer, ESPN

- Bridgewater's job gets tougher against team that silenced Brees - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Can Saints, Cowboys win before salary cap forces cuts - Archer and Triplett, ESPN

- How the Cowboys can burn the Saints - Joey Ickes, USA Today

- How and why the Cowboys will beat the Saints - Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

- Why the Saints will beat the Cowboys - Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

- Cowboys fans will be in that number in Superdome - Demetrio Teniente, Dallas Morning News

- First real test for Cowboys - Associated Press

RELATED: Cowboys will be toughest game for Saints without Brees; Is Kamara the NFL's best RB?

RELATED: Forecast: Is Alvin Kamara the most valuable running back in the NFL?