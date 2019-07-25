METAIRIE, La. — It’s once again time for the Saints to “re-load” for another Super Bowl run for New Orleans, but there are a few things to keep an eye on as camp gets underway.

Michael Thomas MIA

The proverbial elephant in the room (or actually not in the room) is the absence of star receiver Michael Thomas, who’s in the midst of negotiations with the club for a more lucrative long-term contract.

Thomas is set to make just over $1 million this season, and is reportedly looking for a deal that would pay him upwards of $20 million a year, making him the highest paid receiver in NFL history.

There’s no doubt the former Ohio State star needs to be part of the Saints’ long-term offensive plans, but how quickly the deal gets done and how long Thomas may hold out from camp is uncertain. Thomas could be fined up to $40,000 per day he’s missing from practice.

RELATED: Reports: Michael Thomas didn't report to 1st day of training camp

Jared Cook—Offensive Flashback to 2011?

The Saints grabbed one of the NFL’s best playmakers at tight end this offseason, and Cook looked the part at OTA’s & Minicamp earlier this year. He looks even bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame suggests.

Cook has the potential to put up the type of numbers Jimmy Graham put up during the 2011 season, when the now-Packers tight end put up more than 1,300 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Saints are at their best when they have that type of playmaker, and Cook could open up the offense big-time if he lives up to the hype.

RELATED: The 5 Saints players the team can't do without this season

Latavius Murray’s Role

The Saints let Mark Ingram leave for Baltimore in the offseason, and acquired running back Latavius Murray from the Vikings.

Murray’s role is a little unclear with prolific Alvin Kamara also in the offensive backfield. Kamara is going to get a full load of carries, so it remains to be seen how much Murray will see the field.

Murray may not be the bruiser Ingram was, but he should be a serviceable replacement to spell Kamara if Murray can stay healthy.

RELATED: LeCompte: 2 Saints defensive tackles primed for a breakout season

Defensive Tackle Starters Uncertain

With Sheldon Rankins expected to miss half the season recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered in the playoff win over the Eagles, we don’t know who will end up starting for the Saints in Week One.

In addition, David Onyemata will be serving a one-game suspension, leaving Taylor Stallworth, new acquisition Malcom Brown and others to fill the void.

The Saints’ need to get that push up front early on, with four difficult games to open the season (vs. Houston, at LA Rams, at Seattle, vs. Dallas)

RELATED: Forecast: 3 Things to Watch At 2019 Saints Training Camp

Third Time’s the Charm?

After a pair of heart-wrenching playoff exits, can the Saints climb the ladder yet again and make a deep playoff run?

It will NOT be easy, even if they’re one of Vegas’ front-runners to make it to Miami in February. The mental fortitude required to do so will be extremely high.

This roster is one of the league’s best, and the locker room mentality is as strong as it’s been during the Sean Payton era. On paper, the Saints are good enough to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The question is, will they?