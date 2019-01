NEW ORLEANS — The Los Angeles Rams are coming back to New Orleans for a rematch in the NFC Championship game.

The Saints won a 14-20 nail-biter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and are just one game away from the Super Bowl.

What: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2:05 p.m. CST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Television: Fox

Radio: WWL 870 and local affiliates