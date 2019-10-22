NEW ORLEANS — While the 'power rankings' from the different national web sites don't mean a lot, it is nice to see the Saints getting recognition for what they've done so far this season.

- Yahoo! Sports (Saints 2nd, last week 3rd) "It’s very rare to see a team go on a winning streak with a Hall of Fame quarterback out, but that’s what the Saints have done." https://www.yahoo.com/sports/nfl-power-rankings-sorry-49-ers-but-saints-are-the-nf-cs-best-team-034500962.html

- ESPN - (Saints 2nd, last week 2nd) "The Saints will be very hard to beat if the defense continues to dominate the way it has in his absence." https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27889924/week-8-nfl-power-rankings-1-32-poll-plus-new-goals-every-team

- CBS Sports (Saints 3rd, last week 3rd) "Sean Payton has done a masterful job with this team. Teddy Bridgewater has been impressive." https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-8-power-rankings-packers-climb-behind-aaron-rodgers-cowboys-and-vikings-also-move-up/

- Bleacher Report (Saints 2nd, last week 2nd) "The Bears hadn't allowed 30-plus defensive points in regulation since November 2017 before the Saints walked into Chicago and put up 34 on offense without their stars at quarterback and running back" https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2858728-nfl-power-rankings-brs-consensus-rank-for-every-team-entering-week-8#slide31

- USA Today (Saints 2nd, Last Week 2nd) "New Orleans could be on cusp of fascinating dilemma as contracts of both Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater scheduled to void in 2020." https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2019/10/22/week-7-nfl-power-rankings-cowboys-vikings-rams/4058181002/

- Sporting News (Saints 2nd, Last week 3rd) "They are not doing it with smoke and mirrors. They have run the ball well, played lights-out defense and made more big plays on special teams than they've given up." https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/nfl-power-rankings-packers-cowboys-eagles-bears-dolphins-week-8/j0sywticaz0f12mbtikw2bvxy

