NEW ORLEANS — After getting back on the winning track, the Saints re-gained a lot of respect, but that didn't necessarily move them in the power rankings as everyone above them either won or didn't play.

- ESPN (Saints 6th, last week 6th) - Demario Davis might be the team's best free agent signing in a decade. https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28103274/week-12-nfl-power-rankings-1-32-poll-plus-team-most-underrated-player

- CBS (Saints 5th, last week 5th) - Saints got the offense back on track at Tampa. https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-12-power-rankings-raiders-have-legitimate-shot-at-playoffs-not-much-movement-at-top/

- USA Today (Saints 3rd, last week 4th) - Encouraging to see signs of life from Alvin Kamara https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/columnist/nate-davis/2019/11/19/week-11-nfl-power-rankings-cowboys-saints-ravens-patriots/4235337002/

- Yahoo! (Saints 4th, last week 4th) - Doesn't Michael Thomas deserve some respect in the MVP conversation? https://www.yahoo.com/sports/nfl-power-rankings-ravens-have-fantastic-qb-and-defense-to-match-045033125.html

- Bleacher Report (Saints 4th, last week 4th) - New Orleans needed a rebound effort and they got it, but it wasn't without some flaws. https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2863039-nfl-power-rankings-brs-consensus-rank-for-every-team-entering-week-12

