NEW ORLEANS — The Saints had a bye week and the Patriots were made to look normal. In addition, San Francisco kept rolling, so who do the national sports sites have as the top team in the poll?

ESPN (Saints 3rd, last week 3rd) – Saints concern is a lack of production from receivers not named Michael Thomas. https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28000858/week-10-nfl-power-rankings-1-32-poll-plus-scary-trends-team





NFL.com (Saints 2nd, last week 3rd) The Saints come off of a bye with the Falcons at home and a healthy Drew Brees https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-10-power-rankings-unbeaten-49ers-claim-top-spot-ravens-climb-patriots-drop-after-first-loss/





Yahoo! – (Saints 1st, last week 2nd) – On Dec. 8 the 49ers play the Saints in the Superdome. That might be the game of the 2019 regular season. https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-power-rankings-how-far-should-the-patriots-fall-after-a-loss-050109963.html





NBC Sports – (Saints 4th, last week 3rd) – Drew Brees just had to remind everyone that he’s still got it. https://www.nbcsports.com/bayarea/raiders/nfl-power-rankings-2019-where-49ers-raiders-stand-entering-week-10#slide-37





USA Today – (Saints 1st, last week 2nd) – Very productive bye week with RB Alvin Kamara and TE Jared Cook getting a needed rest. https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2019/11/05/week-9-nfl-power-rankings-patriots-49-ers-saints/4162175002/