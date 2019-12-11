NEW ORLEANS — When you slip and fall on the field, losing to a one-win team at home, you slip and fall in the polls. But, the odds were against the Saints going 15-1, so, it's probably better to lose now.

ESPN (Saints 6th, last week 3rd) - 'The Saints need to take care of their own backyard first after the stunning loss to the Falcons.' https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28052040/week-11-nfl-power-rankings-1-32-poll-plus-biggest-game-left-team

Yahoo! (Saints 4th, last week 1st) - 'Teams lose, it happens. But to get worked over at home by a terrible Falcons club?' https://www.yahoo.com/sports/nfl-power-rankings-49-ers-could-have-and-should-have-taken-a-tie-060127700.html

NFL.com (Saints 6th, last week 2nd) - 'A head-scratching loss by the Saints who were dominated in a phases.' http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001076202/article/nfl-power-rankings-week-11-seahawks-hit-top-5-ravens-at-2

CBS Sports (Saints 5th, last week 3rd) - 'The bye did this team no good. What happened to the offense?' https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-11-power-rankings-lamar-jackson-is-legit-and-so-are-the-ravens-vikings-make-big-jump/

NBC Sports (Saints 6th, last week 4th) - 'Do the Saints have a quarterback controversy after that bad Falcons loss? Not really, but it'll give New Orleans fans something to discuss during a week that would be stressful if the NFC South wasn't so bad. https://www.nbcsports.com/bayarea/raiders/nfl-power-rankings-2019-where-49ers-raiders-stand-entering-week-11#slide-34