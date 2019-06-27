KENNER, La. — We all know that the best sports fans in the world are right here in Southeast Louisiana, so it’s about time we celebrated them!

Jefferson Parish will host a two-day “Who Dat Nation Rally and Music Festival” before the Saints season kicks off in September.

“Most people don't know that the Who Dat song was created in a modest home on California street in Kenner. Where I was living back then. Making Jefferson Parish the official place of the Who Dat craze,” Steve Monistere, owner of ‘Who Dat Inc.’ said. “So it's appropriate that we make Jefferson Parish to host the first of a kind, special event, for the citizens of the Who Dat Nation."

The festival will take place in LaSalle Park and the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center on Sept. 7 and 8. There will be three stages with a “major headliner” promised for Sunday.

The Saints will then kick off their season Monday night against the Houston Texans.