The New Orleans Saints show their good will often through community service, but place kicker Wil Lutz came under the spotlight a little differently on Sunday.
Following the Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns, Lutz made a beeline for his counterpart, Zane Gonzalez, and was seen quietly consoling him alongside punter Thomas Morstead. Lutz briefly commented on the situation on Twitter:
Gonzalez made just two of his four field goals attempts on the day, and missed the final 52-yard try that could have tied up the score, sending Cleveland to overtime for a chance at winning its first game in years. He also whiffed on an extra-point attempt that would have put the Browns up over the Saints, but instead tied the score at 18-18.
The second-year kicker struggled in the biggest moments, and Lutz was quick to recognize that. Huge props to him for being a good example to athletes everywhere and stepping up in this great showing of sportsmanship.