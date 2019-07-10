NEW ORLEANS — Will Smith, the former Saints defensive end who was killed in a 2016 road rage incident, was given the team's highest honor when he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor Sunday.

Smith is the sixth player inducted into the highest tier of Saints honorees. He is already a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

Smith played for the Saints for 11 years, from 2003 to 2014. He ranks fifth in the team's history for sacks with 67.5.

He joins Morten Andersen, Tom Benson, Rickey Jackson, Archie Manning, and Willie Roaf in the Ring of Honor.

Smith was killed in 2016 in an infamous road rage shooting.

He was inducted during halftime during the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers