Jameis Winston out of Tampa game with knee injury

Trevor Siemian in at QB for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston left the game with Tampa with a leg injury after he attempted to scramble and was taken down with an illegal horse-collar tackle.

FOX broadcast team said the Saints told them it was a knee injury and that he will not return. The full extent of the injury isn't known at this time as to whether he will be out for an extended time.

The television replay showed Winston's leg twist in an ugly manner as he was tackled during a scramble by Devin White in the second quarter.

Winston attempted to get up and off the field under his own power but fell back to the turf before being helped off. He then went into the injury tent and was helped back out and onto the cart, before being taken from the field completely.

The Saints are notoriously quiet about injuries, but a high-profile injury to the starting quarterback may be tough to keep secret.

Before he left, Winston had hit on 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a beautiful touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith on a play where the Bucs brought the house and Winston took a hit, yet delivered a perfect pass to Smith.

Trevor Siemian came into the game and the Saints continued passing out of respect for the Bucs' run defense Siemian had some solid throws but also a couple that were fortunate not to result in turnovers. He threw a short touchdown to Alex Armah with just under 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Saint's defense played inspired ball, forcing Brady into a fumble that thwarted a possible scoring drive and picking him off, which led to a Saints touchdown drive.

The Saints, who were tied 7-7 when Winston went out, led 16-7 at the half.

Taysom Hill is still out with a concussion and Ian Book is inactive today.