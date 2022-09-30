Winston 'doubtful' - Thomas, Ramczyk, Maye out, Kamara questionable

12-year veteran Andy Dalton will start for the Saints.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Dennis Allen says he thinks it's "doubtful" that Jameis Winston will play in Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen also officially ruled out wide receiver Michael Thomas for Sunday's game.

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis plays in the game," Allen said at a media scrum on Friday.

Andy Dalton in line to start at QB on Sunday and he says his prior experience coming in as a backup to start will help again in this situation @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/Rwnbo9d3TS — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) September 30, 2022

Winston was held out of practice on Friday, the third consecutive day the starting signal caller has missed practice as he deals with a with separate back and ankle injuries.

Winston's injury status means that 12-year veteran Andy Dalton will get the start for the Saints on Sunday.

Winston's absences from practice created speculation that Dalton had a realistic, if not likely, chance to start in Sunday's game. Dalton had been taking snaps with the first team offense all week.

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas, meanwhile, will miss Sunday's game after he missed practice all week while dealing with a foot injury. This will be the first game Thomas has missed this season. In addition, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and safety Marcus Maye are also out. Running back Alvin Kamara is questionable.