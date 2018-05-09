The 2018 NFL regular season is just a day away, and power rankings are all the rage. The latest list come from USA Today’s Nate Davis:

He has the Saints rated 5th overall (good) but two spots below the Falcons (bad).

Forecast: This is Sean Payton's year

What’s odd about this ranking isn’t the Saints rounding out the top five teams in the league, it’s putting the Atlanta Falcons head-and-shoulders above New Orleans at 3. Sure, there’s an argument to be made for Atlanta to sit on the same level as New Orleans, but Steve Sarkisian is still their offensive coordinator after a wildly-inept 2017.

Otherwise, the Saints are one of four NFC teams in the top five, with the New England Patriots (of course) providing the sole representative from the AFC. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, and Saints complete the league’s elite.

The blurb certainly has a point with avoiding another slow start. New Orleans has not won its opening week game since 2013, and have routinely gone into their bye week with fewer wins than losses:

2014: 2-3

2015: 4-6

2016: 1-3

2017: 2-2

Starting fast is key in 2018, and entering the bye week at anything less than 3-2 could set the Saints back in a crowded playoffs race. They play five games (four against other returning NFC playoffs teams) in a 25-day span between an Oct. 28 Sunday Night Football game in Minnesota, and hosting the Falcons on Thanksgiving night on Nov. 22. That’s as brutal a stretch as the schedule-makers could come up with, and New Orleans must take advantage of the softer slate to start the year.

