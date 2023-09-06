Sean Payton, Olivia Dunne, Lil Wayne and Archie Manning audition for 'ManningCast'

The alternative Monday Night Football broadcast returns on September 11 for the Bills vs. Jets game.

NEW ORLEANS — Peyton and Eli Manning will be back on ESPN next week for their third season of "ManningCast."

Their alternative Monday Night Football broadcast returns on September 11 for the Bills vs. Jets game.

The brothers teased a potential third host for the upcoming season. On Monday, Omaha Productions tweeted out a picture of Peyton Manning holding a binder that says "confidential third host auditions."

The star-studded auditions included former Saints coach Sean Payton, New Orleans native and rapper Lil Wayne, and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Payton tells the brothers how he likes for his quarterback just to run the play and not call audibles. Dunne asks them if they have heard of Tiktok.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Archie Manning, Pat Mahomes, Tom Brady, Rams coach Sean Mcvay, Ray Lewis, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, and Stephen A. Smith are among the other candidates who appeared in the auditions.

Watch the full audition here.

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

Here is their schedule for this season:

Week 1 - Bills vs. Jets, Sept. 11

Week 4 - Seahawks vs. Giants, Oct. 2

Week 5 - Packer vs. Raiders, Oct. 9

Week 7 - 49ers vs. Vikings, Oct. 23

Week 9 - Chargers vs. Jets, Nov. 6

Week 10 - Broncos vs. Bills, Nov. 13

Week 11 - Eagles vs. Chiefs, Nov. 20

Week 13 - Bengals vs. Jaguars, Dec. 4

Week 15 - Chiefs vs. Patriots, Dec. 18

Wild Card - TBD

This season is going to be fun. #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/ubz0nKNwFW — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023