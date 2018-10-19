Singer Rihanna reportedly passed on an offer to perform during Super Bowl LIII's Halftime show in an act of solidarity to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

According to Us Weekly, a source told the magazine the NFL and CBS wanted the "Work" singer to be the performer for the big game in Atlanta, but "she said no because of the kneeling controversy," the source told the magazine. "She doesn't agree with the NFL's stance."

Kaepernick, the ex-quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality in the America. The player-turned-activist has not been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2016 season. He later filed a grievance against the league, accusing them of conspiring to keep him off the field.

After turning down the Halftime Show, the offer then reportedly went to Maroon 5 (which Atlanta had a lot to say about).

BLOG | Dear Super Bowl committee, what happened with representing Atlanta in Atlanta?

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

© 2018 WXIA