Bucs dominate Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Scroll down for in-game updates.
A new champion will be named as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the year. It's time for Super Bowl LV!
Of the many storylines to watch throughout the evening, everyone's eyes will be on these two quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. This is Super Bowl No. 10 for Brady, who's going for his 7th title, while Mahomes vies to become a back-to-back champion at the age of 25.
Kickoff was at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Although far fewer fans are in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic, those in appearance – from ticket holders to health care heroes – will catch all the action in-person, plus The Weeknd's halftime performance.
CBS is the official broadcast network of Super Bowl LV and, locally, you don't have to tune away to watch: The big game airs on 10 Tampa Bay!
10:12 p.m.: And that's all for us here, with the Champa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
10:10 p.m.: Hello, defense!
10:07 p.m.: The Bucs' unrelenting defense continue to hold the Chiefs to 31-9.
9:53 p.m.: With just under 4 minutes to go, a recap of what could happen here shortly:
9:48 p.m.: We get a break in the action with a fan on the field.
9:32 p.m. The defense, as they say, wins championships.
9:23 p.m.: One. More. Quarter.
9:15: p.m.: A Ryan Succop field goal extends the Bucs' lead 31-9 over the Chiefs!
9:07 p.m.: We'll take that, thank you.
9 p.m.: Let's keep this going! Bucs lead 28-9.
8:45 p.m.: Need a summary of the first half? Bucs lead 21-9 going into the third quarter!
8:43 p.m.: Ooooooo... were you blinded by the lights?
8:27 p.m.: Imma Imma "starboy..." if you bet on "Starboy" as The Weeknd's first Super Bowl halftime song, congratulations!
8:12 p.m.: On a last-minute touchdown drive, the Bucs extend their lead 21-6.
8:02 p.m.: Chiefs tighten the gap with a field goal from Butker. Bucs still hold on to an 8-point lead.
7:49 p.m.: Brady finds Gronkowski once again to build out the Buccaneers' lead to 14-3.
7:30 p.m.: Chiefs make a goal-line stand against the Bucs who made an attempt on the 4th down. Hear Simeon Rice's thoughts on the decision.
7:11 p.m.: Brady to Gronk... touchdown! And the extra kick is good! Bucs lead the Chiefs 7-3 in the first quarter.
7:02 p.m.: The Chiefs get on the board first with a field goal. 3-0 Chiefs in the first quarter.
6:52 p.m.: Oof, Brady gets sacked in the first quarter.
6:48 p.m.: OK, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, we see you! Check out this sweet view of tonight's flyover!
6:38 p.m.: Bucs vs. Chiefs. Brady vs. Mahomes. Here we go!
6:34 p.m.: Amanda Gorman, who took the world by storm during the inauguration of Joe Biden, recited a poem ahead of kickoff.
6:29 p.m.: Just incredible. Watch as the Air Force performed their first-of-its-kind "trifecta flyover" above Raymond James Stadium.
6:22 p.m.: Watch Warren "Wawa" Snipe perform the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in ASL.
6:16 p.m.: Tom Brady. 10th Super Bowl. 7th title on deck? He and the Bucs head to the field.
6:12 p.m.: Can Mahomes and the Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champs?
6:07 p.m.: Did you place your bets? Who ya got? The Chiefs are favored by 3 points across many casinos, according to the New York Times, which means they need to win by more than 3 points for people who bet on them to win their wagers.
5:54 p.m.: We just heard Alicia Keys perform "Lift Every Voice And Sing" -- also known as the Black national anthem -- ahead of kickoff. The song received renewed attention last summer during the nationwide protests against police brutality of unarmed Black people.
5:46 p.m.: Bucs fans might want to look away from CBS Sports' picks... or maybe it's the extra 🔥 to bring home a victory.
5:37 p.m.: And everyone gets on their feet as the Buccaneers take the field.
5:35 p.m.: We have a Cam Brate sighting! The Bucs tight end is active to play in Super Bowl LV.
5:20 p.m.: What's the scene inside Raymond James Stadium? There may be more cut-outs than actual people, but those who've made it inside are getting loud!
5:12 p.m.: He's used to his home stadium and being at the Super Bowl, but not the Super Bowl at the home stadium.
5:04 p.m.: What about the Chiefs? Here's their inactive report.
5 p.m.: Who's out for the Bucs? Take a look at their inactive report.
4:39 p.m.: Brady or Mahomes? President Joe Biden opted to stick with the middle ground in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.
"Obviously, Brady's a great quarterback," Biden said. "Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential. And so, I'd probably take a shot with the young guy I didn't expect as much from."
O'Donnell then asked if Biden were picking the Chiefs.
"Well, I didn't say that," Mr. Biden said. "I don't know who's gonna win. I think they're both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms."
4:16 p.m.: OK, this is cool. NASA says the International Space Station will be flying over the Tampa Bay area around 7:15 p.m. Thankfully, all this morning's showers and thunderstorms have moved out -- so skies should be picture-perfect!
4:14 p.m.: Would you pick heads or tails? The Super Bowl coin toss is one of the more popular prop bets, according to Sports Illustrated. It says the coin has landed on tails for six of the last seven Super Bowls, with the five prior to those showing up as heads.
And, per The Lines, 25 teams have won the coin flip and the Super Bowl. The team that has won the coin toss the past six years has wound up losing the game.
4:14 p.m.: With a little more than two hours before kickoff, Mahomes heads outside to check out the field.
4:11 p.m.: The Tampa Bay Lightning, fresh of their own championship, is cheering on the Bucs!
3:45 p.m.: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take us inside their Super Bowl locker room where, hey, it looks pretty familiar in here! Players will be putting on the white and pewter uniforms that, so far, have given them all sorts of luck this past season.
3:41 p.m.: So, what's it really like being at the game? 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff will be there, and she'll chat with you! Text 727-577-8522 to get your questions answered!
3:29 p.m.: Now it'll be a game. The Chiefs' Mahomes has arrived. If we had to guess, he's probably loving this weather compared to the frigid temps up north!
2:59 p.m.: Look who's in the building. As CBS so aptly puts it, the GOAT has arrived.
2:17 p.m.: What colors will the Chiefs be wearing this evening? They give us a little sneak peek.
