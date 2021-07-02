Brady connects on three TDs, Bucs take big halftime lead in Super Bowl 55

Tom Brady has connected twice with old Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski on the way to a 21-6 halftime lead.

Tom Brady played championship-level football in the first half, completing three touchdown passes to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 21-6 halftime lead on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs got the first points of the game on a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Minutes later, old Patriots teammates Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on an 8-yard touchdown to make it 7-3.

After the Bucs were stopped on fourth and goal on their next drive, Brady and Gronk hooked up again a few minutes later on an 8-yard touchdown to make it 14-3. Butker kicked another field goal late in the first half to make it 14-6.

A pass interference penalty by Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Mike Evans helped extend a late drive for the Bucs. Seconds later, Brady hit Antonio Brown for a one-yard score to make it 21-6 at the half.

The Chiefs were in a similar position in last year's Super Bowl, down 20-10 late in the fourth quarter to the San Francisco 49ers before coming back to win it 31-20. But that wasn't against a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

After an NFL season that had postponed games and infected players from the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Bowl may have a sense of normalcy with nearly 25,000 people, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, in attendance.

Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

Age is also playing a role in the big game. Brady and Mahomes have the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady already holds the title oldest quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl and this year will be the oldest player of any position to play in the big game.

Super Bowl 55 also pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.