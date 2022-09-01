Sean Payton says Taysom Hill is expected to undergo surgery

Payton doesn't expect the surgery to affect Hill's offseason.

NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill is expected to undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, head coach Sean Payton said Monday during a conference call.

Hill went down on running play in the second quarter. He looked as sharp as he has all season throwing the ball, completing 7 of 9 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Saints 30-20 win over the Falcons.

“My take is they’ll have to do a surgery that's what I heard today. They’ll repair that area, and then he’ll have a smaller surgery to remove the hardware after it's healed,” Payton said.

No timetable for Hill’s recovery is known at this point and Payton doesn't expect the surgery to impact Hill this offseason.

Hill played in 11 games this season and threw for 978 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also ran for 374 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.