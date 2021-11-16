Former players, media react to Teddy Bridgewater's poor tackle attempt

DENVER — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater addressed the media on Monday during the team's bye week to respond to accusations of poor tackling and lack of effort in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The public reaction to Bridgewater’s poor attempt at trying to stop the Eagles’ Darius Slay Jr. during his 83-yard, game-changing, fumble return for a touchdown was intense enough, the Broncos and Bridgewater felt the need to address it as soon as possible, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.
"We watched today as a team. Coach pointed it out that, 'Hey, my effort had to be better there.' And I totally agree," said Bridgewater on Monday. "That’s not the type of tape I want to put out there."
TV replays showed Bridgewater barely nodding his head toward Slay as he ran near him and past him.
"It’s one of those situations where you get pissed after watching because it’s like you know how much the game means to you," said Bridgewater. "Guys out there trying to make a play. It feels like you’ve got a little help running towards the sideline, try to force the cutback but in real time it feels like everything is happening fast, I should force the cutback. But when you slow it down it’s like, man, just give more effort. You watch it and you walk away from it pissed at yourself at your effort. Credit Slay, he made a great play also but it’s one of those deals where we’ve got guys diving trying to make a tackle and I just needed to lay it all out for the guys in that moment."
"Initially, I thought Melvin was down already," Bridgewater said. "And then there wasn’t a whistle. So it kind of caught me by surprise. But at the same time, I’m right there, opportunity to dive, sacrifice, do whatever I can to help the team in that moment. And I failed. And I own up to it. It’s unacceptable."
Former NFL players as well as Denver media personalities were among those joining the nation-wide chorus of criticism of Bridgewater.
