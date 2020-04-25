NEW ORLEANS — Robert Hunt became the first Ragin’ Cajun to go in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Miami Dolphins took him in the second round Friday with the No. 39 pick.



Hunt was the starting right tackle for University of Louisiana Lafayette for the last two year of his college career. His senior season was cut short by a groin injury, but he still earned first team All-SBC honors for the seven games he played.

Hunt was close to being the highest drafted Ragin Cajun of all time. Charles Tillman was taken by the Chicago Bears at No. 35 back in 2003;.



He’ll be protecting former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins drafted with the 5th overall pick on Thursday night.

