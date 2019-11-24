CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has quite the sense of style, and he showed off a little bit of that flavor when he arrived to FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins…in a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce.

Beckham Jr. guaranteed he would have the Browns-themed luxury car with him in Cleveland after previewing his newest ride on social media in the summer, and he delivered, rolling into the stadium in the orange Rolls-Royce, a moment that was most certainly caught on film.

After pulling into the stadium, Beckham Jr. exchanged handshakes with members of the Browns’ security team before greeting his long-time friend, Jarvis Landry, and walking to the locker room to gear up for the game.

To complete the look, Beckham Jr. rocked a Browns-themed pair of headphones on the walk to the locker room.

RELATED | 3 things to watch for: Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

From its orange-colored exterior to the custom hood ornament that showed Beckham Jr. making a one-handed catch in a Browns uniform, the lavish car has plenty of noticeable details.

Style points aside, Beckham Jr. is looking to do whatever he can to help the Browns get a victory over the Dolphins, which could help them remain in the hunt for the postseason, and has some added motivation to deliver in clutch situations because Miami is Landry’s former team.

“I’ve been a part of his journey since we were 16, 17 years old,” Beckham Jr. said.

“I know every bit and piece, every story and everything that’s going on. Just to watch him, I’m going to be excited. He always gets me fired up, whether we’re playing the Dolphins or whoever. He always gets me fired up just the way he plays, and I know he’s going to be intense this week.”

Through 10 games this season, Beckham Jr. has turned his 48 receptions into 692 yards and one touchdown. Beckham Jr. is second to Landry on the Browns in catches and receiving yards and tied for third in touchdowns.

Additionally, Beckham Jr. has completed one pass for a 20-yard gain and rushed three times for 10 yards.

RELATED | Jarvis Landry excited to lead Cleveland Browns against his former team, the Miami Dolphins

RELATED | ‘Strength in numbers.’ Everybody needs to step up for Cleveland Browns to replace Myles Garrett

RELATED | Baker Mayfield: Jarvis Landry is ‘unbelievable teammate, who is even better to have’ on Cleveland Browns