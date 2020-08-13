x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Sports

Nicholls, SLU won't have sports this fall as Southland postpones over COVID

The conference joins a myriad of others cancelling their seasons while a handful, notably the SEC, Big-12, ACC and AAC, at least for now, intend to try to play.
Credit: Doug Mouton

At least four Louisiana colleges won't be participating in the fall sports of football, volleyball, cross-country and women's soccer after the Southland Conference announced that it was postponing the fall seasons and exploring the possibility of a spring season.

Nicholls State, Southeastern, Northwestern Louisiana and McNeese State are all part of the Southland Conference.

The conference joins a myriad of other conferences cancelling their seasons while a handful, notably the SEC, Big-12, ACC and AAC, at least for now, intend to try to play in the fall.

“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.” 

RELATED: LSU football adding Missouri, Vandy to all-SEC schedule in 2020

RELATED: Tulane Doc leading AAC's pandemic response says student-athletes satisfied with planning

The move has already affected other teams. Tulane, part of the AAC, was supposed to host Southeastern in its home opener. The school said it is looking for another opponent.