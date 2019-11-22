HAMMOND, La. — Sully Laiche thought it was Allen Pittman. Laryon James and Darren Evans said it was Kevin Johnson. Jarius Monroe was absolutely positive it Giovanni LaFrance. Khristian Mims also thought it might have been LaFrance but it could have been James, too.

It was complete chaos in Strawberry Stadium’s south end zone as the Nicholls defenders fought for their lives to pick up the loose ball. Just seconds earlier Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley tried to punch it in from a yard out to take what would be a definitive lead. He was short, though, as a mystery Colonel jarred the ball out of his hands and cast the biggest regular-season game in either school’s history into uncertainty.

But it didn’t matter who hit Kelley, only that the person who fell on the ball would win his team at least a share of the Southland Conference championship and an automatic bid into the FCS Playoffs.

If Nicholls recovered, a victory formation would seal a 28-27 win. If SLU got it back, a short field goal would be all that’s needed to clinch the 2019 River Bell Classic in the most dramatic fashion.

Both sides were frantically waving their hands to signal their team triumphed. But as the mass of humanity was sifted through by the officials, what they found was Laiche at the bottom of the pile with his arms wrapped tightly around the football.

A few kneel downs, a couple timeouts and one clock-killing deep pass later and the Colonels rushed their rival’s field to celebrate a back-to-back conference title and a third straight trip to the postseason, both firsts in school history.

“You just see your senior season come crashing down almost,” Laiche said. “But I never gave up. I know our defense never gave up. But in the back of your mind, that’s what you’re thinking.

″(Defensive coordinator Tommy Rybacki) and all the coaches do a great job of (preaching) one blade of grass.”

That mantra of “one blade of grass” is ultimately what the game came down to.

With 7:49 left to play, both teams were tied 21-21 with each totaling exactly 373 yards of offense after Nicholls failed to convert on a fourth down.

But it wasn’t until Fourcade was intercepted with 5 minutes to play that the Lions were able to find the end zone again and take a 27-21 lead after a missed extra point by Bryce Broussard.

That was only the start of a wild closing minutes of the 2019 regular season.

The Colonels retook the lead, 28-27 with 1:30 left to play when receiver Dai’Jean Dixon burned the SLU secondary for his third touchdown of the night, this time a 57-yard go route from quarterback Chase Fourcade. Freshman kicker Gavin Lasseigne put the ensuing extra point through the uprights to give Nicholls the edge.

Nicholls then attempted a squib kick after the go-ahead touchdown, but a line drive gave SLU the ball at its own 44-yard line and a chance to steal the win with 85 seconds on the clock.

Once down to the goal line, Kelley tried to extend the ball past the marker for the touchdown when it all fell apart for the Lions. SLU coach Frank Scelfo said Kelley argued he was down before the ball came loose, but a replay review determined the original call stood. Scelfo, like most of those standing on the sidelines, could not see for himself what happened.

The game-saving hit was eventually credited to safety Kevin Moore, according to a Nicholls spokesman who confirmed with the team’s coaches.

“That’s what those games are supposed to look like,” Scelfo said. “When two good teams play with so much at stake, and we talked about it all week long, the one determining factor, beside the final score, would be the turnovers. That’s what happened.”

Then again, none of it would have happened had Nicholls not made dramatic improvements to its execution after a slow start to the game.

The Colonels fell into an early 14-0 hole on the road after generating just 13 yards of total offense in the first quarter. SLU was clicking on all cylinders, including a 61-yard punt return for touchdown, and Nicholls failed to so much as earn a first down.

It wasn’t until the first possession of the second quarter that Fourcade was able to generate any consistent movement when he hit Dion Ray for back-to-back passes for 19 and 15 yards, respectively.

Two plays later, Fourcade threw the first of Dixon’s three scores, this time a 48-yard shot across the middle that saw Dixon race to the goal line with a defender in tow.

“We were down 14-0 and I don’t think anybody had a worry that the game was over,” Fourcade said. “They just scored off of some mishaps. We didn’t execute early on but we found our flow on offense and we got the job done.”

Dixon finished with 190 yards on nine catches, just eight yards shy of the school’s single-game record. That comes less than one week since the junior made his return to the field after missing five games with a collarbone injury suffered against Central Arkansas on Oct. 26. He also caught seven balls for 185 yards and a touchdown on Saturday against McNeese State.

“I’m a fighter. That’s one thing about me, I’m a fighter,” Dixon said. “This team is all fighters. We all fight. You see we didn’t give up. Anything could’ve happened at this point. We squib kicked it. I thought it was crazy and I started crying. You never know. But you have to stay in the game, never give up, keep your focus and it turned out to be what we wanted.”

Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said Thursday night was likely the biggest win in school history.

But from no wins in 2014, to three wins in 2015, a playoff berth in 2016, a SLC title in 2017 and now another conference title and playoff berth in 2019, there’s been plenty of competition for that title.

Nicholls will now have to wait until the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. to find out who it will play in the first round and where. Athletic Director Matt Roan confirmed after the game that Nicholls has submitted a bid to host a playoff game in Thibodaux for the third time in as many years, but will not find out the result of the process until he full bracket is announced.

All the Colonels know for certain is that there will be one more game to play next weekend.

“I was asked earlier if I’ve ever been involved in a game like this,” Rebowe said. “This game that meant everything — the conference championship, an automatic birth — coming down to a last play like that is unbelievable. I Still don’t know what happened. I’m still kind of numb.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.