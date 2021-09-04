No. 2 Oklahoma holds on for 40-35 win over Tulane

Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock.

NORMAN, Oklahoma — NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards, and No. 2 Oklahoma beat Tulane 40-35 in a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.

Oklahoma led by five in the fourth quarter and Tulane had possession, but quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-13 play.

Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock.

Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards.