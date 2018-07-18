Joe Este, New Orleans native who Bonnabel High School, is battling more than just the sizzling temperatures of summer. He is a long-shot rookie, hoping to play on Sundays, but that’s merely a small part of his fight.

“I have never met anyone like Joe in my life until I met Joe,” Gary Scheffler, co-owner and operator of GLS Training in Marrero, said.

Last January, Scheffler got a call from Este’s mentor and former Bonnabel High School football coach, Don Cox. After finishing his career at University of Tennessee at Martin, Este needed somewhere to train before his Pro Day. Cox asked Scheffler if he could take him on, and of course he obliged.

However, the connection that followed between Este and Scheffler felt like fate.

Two weeks into training, Shefler innocently Googled Este’s name. His harmless hope was to find a photo of Este in a UT Martin jersey to promote on its social media page, but what Scheffler found was a story that stirred his soul.

“I get this story about him adopting his nephews,” he said.

During his first semester at UT Martin, Este received a call from his mother.

“One day she called me and she was like ‘Son, I can’t do this,’ and I’m like, ‘Do what?’ and she’s like ‘I can’t take care of the boys no more,’” Este said.

“It was a devastating moment for me because it was like, ‘Okay, now what?’ They don’t have anywhere else to go,” Este said.

His mother had been taking care of his sister’s children. His sister has not been a part of their lives since she struggled with substance abuse.

At 22 years old, Este was considering throwing in the towel on his football career. That’s when Cox, the man he calls ‘Pops,’ stepped in.

“Well his coach called me at first and was like ‘Joe is going through some problems. He’s thinking about quitting because of his nephews’ and I was like ‘No, Joe is not going to quit, we’re going to find a way,’” Cox said.

As a junior in college, Este took in his elementary-aged nephews, Zachary and Christopher.

“Probably one of the biggest challenges I faced in my life because (I was) not ready to be an adult, not looking to be an adult. Not looking to be able to take care of two little guys every day at a high level,” Este said.

That was just the first part of the heartbreaking news Este would receive from his mother.

“I got a phone call from a lady crying. I didn’t know who it was, but it was my mother and she was like, ‘I’m homeless.’ I was like wait this isn’t my mom, who is it,” Este said.

At the end of his first season with the Skyhawks, Este’s mother told him she had been homeless for two years. She was living out of her truck in Kenner and sleeping in the parking lot of Treasure Chest casino. Again, Este was forced to be the grown up and without hesitation, he took his mother in as well.

Fast forward to now, Este is providing inspiration to more than just his nephews and his mother, but also the personal trainer in Marrero, who was simply helping a friend who asked for a favor and wound up meeting Este.

“When I started reading into it and the situation and all, it really struck me in my heart because of my situation, because I’m in recovery also. And his sister was going through some struggles and what he did for his nephews, I had family that helped out my daughter so, it almost felt like he was supposed to be here,” Scheffler said.

Este wore number 2 at Tennessee Martin for the past two years, after two seasons at Copiah Lincoln Community College. In May, Este was just one of five tryout players at Titan’s rookie mini-camp to earn an undrafted free-agent contract. It was handed to him personally by Tennessee General Manager John Robinson.

“Mr. John Robinson said, ‘I don’t know why you got all them bags with you. You ain’t flying anywhere anytime soon, we’re going to keep you in Nashville.’ Right then and there, it was a life-changing moment,” Este said.

Este just found out he and his girlfriend are set to welcome a son into the world and he is currently looking to gain legal custody of his two nephews.

