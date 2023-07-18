x
NOPD searching for suspects after $50k in sports memorabilia stolen

The items included a signed Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and Lou Gehrig baseball card.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects and the recovery of $50,000 in stolen sports memorabilia.

Police say that on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the victim shipped the memorabilia from a company in the 700 block of St. Charles Avenue.  The items included a signed Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and Lou Gehrig baseball card.

On Friday, July 14th, 2023, the sports memorabilia arrived in an auction house in Dallas, Texas, according to NOPD.  When the package was opened, the cards were gone.  

Investigators said, "it is unknown if the incident occurred in New Orleans or en route to Dallas, Texas."

If anyone has information about the stolen property, please contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080, Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

