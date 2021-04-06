Canada's Warner wins decathlon with new Olympic record

Gold, silver and bronze winners cross the finish line in both the men's decathlon and the women's heptathlon

TOKYO, Japan — Damian Warner of Canada won the decathlon after two grueling days of competition in the Tokyo heat and humidity.

Warner, who wore an ice vest often during the competition to battle those conditions, posted an Olympic record of 9,018 points for the gold. He improved on his bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Kevin Mayer of France (8,726 points) took the silver, as he did in Rio. Ashley Moloney of Australia (8,649) won the bronze medal.

OVER 9000!



Damian Warner finishes the decathlon with 9,018 points (Olympic record) and a GOLD medal. 🥇#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/U4kbXPC959 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

Nafissatou Thiam successfully defended her Olympic title in the heptathlon as a seventh-place finish in her heat in the last event, the 800 meters, was enough for her to take the gold with 6,791 points.

She won ahead of Dutch pair Anouk Vetter in silver (6,689) and Emma Oosterwegel in bronze (6,590).