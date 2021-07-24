Tokyo Preview, July 25: Ledecky in the pool, Biles hits the gym

The U.S.-Australia swimming rivalry has two big matchups Sunday night. And Simone Biles takes her first step toward another multi-gold medal Olympics.

A day after the U.S. picked up six medals in the pool, Katie Ledecky and the Americans will go for more on Sunday. But before that, the woman dubbed the GOAT by many takes her first step toward a rare back-to-back Olympic all-around gold medal in gymnastics.

Women’s Gymnastics

Simone Biles leads the U.S. women’s gymnastics team of six in the qualification round. This determines which countries advance to the team final and who will qualify for the women’s individual all-around and the individual apparatus finals. The team competition happens Tuesday.

Swimming

Medals will be awarded in the pool in four events. American superstar Katie Ledecky goes head-to-head with Australia's Ariane Titmus in the women's 400-meter freestyle. American Torri Huske is a gold medal favorite in the women's 100-meter butterfly. And the U.S.-Aussie rivalry continues in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final.

Basketball

After a couple of rough exhibition games, the U.S. men's basketball team makes its Tokyo debut against France. And the women's 3-on-3 basketball team continues play against Romania and the Russians.

Beach Volleyball

More action on the beach as the U.S. women's team of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil takes on Latvia. On the men's side, Americans Tri Bourne and Jake Gibb face Italy. Bourne replaces Taylor Crabb, who had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Skateboarding

One night after the men debuted skateboarding at the Olympics, the women get their turn in the Street competition. Samarria Brevard, Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith compete for the U.S.

Also, the gold will be awarded in the grueling men's triathlon.