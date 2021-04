The South African duo had a 19-under 197 total.

AVONDALE, La. — AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes Saturday to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Zurich Classic.

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith also shot a 63 in the best-ball round to move into a tie for second at 18 under with Cameron Champ and Tony Finau, who shot a 67.