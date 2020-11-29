Ouch! LSU throttled in 20-7 loss to A&M

LSU's offense was stuck in the rainy conditions in College Station in a loss to the Aggies.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and Buddy Johnson returned an interception for a score in No. 5 Texas A&M’s 20-7 victory over LSU on Saturday night.

Texas A&M extended its winning streak to five games in its first contest since Nov. 7 after the team couldn’t play the last two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak.

LSU's offense struggled mightily. The Tigers ran the ball 25 times for 36 yards or less than a yard and a half per carry. The freshmen quarterbacks also struggled. T.J. Finley and Max Johnson combined to hit only 23 of 47 passes for 231 yards, one meaningless touchdown at the game's end and two interceptions.

The Tigers also missed a short field goal and had what seemed to be a touchdown pass reversed by replay. A play later the Tigers were picked off.

LSU faces Alabama in prime time next Saturday night.