Parking and traffic restrictions around Bayou Classic events

The big game is back in New Orleans and there are a lot of events, including a parade and the big game that will have parking and traffic restrictions.

NEW ORLEANS — The Bayou Classic Parade will roll Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at Elysian Fields and Decatur Street and will roll towards the river. The parade will turn onto N. Peters Street and roll across the French Quarter and Central Business District, before turning on Canal Street, away from the river. From Canal Street, the parade will roll left on St. Charles Street, right on Poydras Street and right on Loyola Avenue, before coming to a stop at Loyola Avenue and Gravier Street.

Parade traffic restrictions

Traffic will be restricted along the route. Residents are encouraged to be patient and to prepare for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. RTA services, including bus and streetcar service, may be interrupted during this event. Details on any route changes are available at norta.com or by calling the Rideline at 504-248-3900. Attendees are encouraged to use alternatives to driving, including RTA public transportation, taxis, rideshares (Uber, Lyft) or bicycling, including Blue Bikes.

Parking restrictions

There are several no parking zones for this parade on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:

On the river bound side of Elysian Fields Avenue, between Burgundy Street and N. Peters Street

On N. Peters Street from Esplanade Avenue to Decatur Street

On both sides of Decatur Street between Dumaine Street and St. Louis Street

On both sides of N. Peters Street between St. Louis Street and Canal Street

On the lake bound side of Canal Street between N. Peters Street and St. Charles Avenue

On both sides of St. Charles Avenue between Canal Street and Poydras Street

On the lake bound side of Poydras Street between of St. Charles Avenue and Loyola Avenue

On both sides of Loyola Avenue between Poydras Street and Common Street

Additional no parking zones this weekend include:

On Friday, Nov. 26 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., parking is prohibited on both sides of Canal Street from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard

On Friday, Nov. 26, Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28, from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m., parking is prohibited on Dauphine, Royal, Iberville, Dumaine streets, and all blocks within that area

On Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28, parking is prohibited from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both sides of Canal Street from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard

The Department of Public Works’ parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. Drivers are reminded to always follow posted signs and to obey parking regulations:

Don't block hydrants, driveways, transit stops, sidewalks, crosswalks or bike lanes.

Don't park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

The Claiborne Cashiering office will reopen on Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will remain open throughout the special events during these times. It will open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, Nov. 29.

City of New Orleans COVID-19 Restrictions

The City of New Orleans has COVID-19 guidelines in place requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to enter certain indoor businesses as well as large outdoor gatherings, including entertainment venues and sports. For the unvaccinated, both PCR and antigen test results are accepted.

To dine and drink indoors at a restaurant or bar, gather at Champions Square or see a game in the Superdome, residents and visitors must show:

1) Proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or

2) Evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the establishment.