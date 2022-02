Charania says Portland will acquire Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada and draft picks in exchange.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have finalized a deal for Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Charania says Portland will acquire Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky Didi Louzada, and draft picks in exchange for the nine year pro.

The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance and Tony Snell in the trade.

McCollum appeared in 36 games this season and is averaging 20.5 points per game and 4.5 assists.

