GRETNA, La. — NBA free agency starts Sunday, and the New Orleans Pelicans have a ton of money to spend. They're talking to free agent point guard Elfrid Payton about returning to the team.

He's a free agent and Payton said Saturday there is interest on both sides.

Payton held his annual celebrity kickball game Saturday, which featured Instagram legend Nick Nack Pattiwhack and several of his former NBA teammates.

The event raised money for the Elfrid Payton Foundation at Spencer Park in Gretna, where Payton grew up.

When asked about the possibility of playing in New Orleans again next year, here's what Payton said:

"There's definitely a little interest on both sides, I've just still got to weigh my options. But, like I always say, man, I'm from Gretna, I'm from this city, so the Pels are always going to be a team I root for, so I'll always root for them."

It was a fun event Saturday afternoon, again, before the chaos of NBA free agency begins Sunday morning.

