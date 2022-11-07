Pelicans rookie E.J. Liddell out indefinitely after tearing ACL

The forward injured his right knee during Monday's summer league game.

Pelicans rookie forward E.J. Liddell is out indefinitely after tearing his ACL in Monday's summer league game, according to a press release.

Injury Update: E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee.



An MRI done last night confirmed the injury, which occurred during the third quarter of yesterday’s Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks. pic.twitter.com/fSU4Cxqj8v — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 12, 2022

Liddell, an Ohio State product, was considered a steal by many analysts in the second round for the Pelicans.

However, after his injury, it will be some time before the young player gets to play on the court at Smoothie King Center.