Need a spot to watch tonight's Pelican's game? Check out these watch parties

With the series tied and tonight's game being played in Arizona, many area bars are hosting watch parties.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans are playing in arguably the biggest game of the season, but the the team on the road, fans will need to find somewhere to watch the game.

Many local bars and restaurants will be playing the game, but a few are having watch parties that include drink specials, giveaways and raffles, and some are even offering free parking if you can get there in time.

Manning's Sports Bar and Grill-Harrah's Casino is the official place to watch the Pelicans face off with the Suns. Their event kicks off at 7:30p and will feature giveaways, a photo booth and free parking.

Mid-City Yacht Club, who had Pierre the Pelican at their last watch party, will begin their festivities an hour before tip-off and will have a shirt raffle.

Tracey's Bar in Irish Channel will continue their watch party coverage and will also give patrons a chance at winning some free swag.

Brass Monkey in Slidell is offering 2-for-1 drinks and a special giveaway for fans beginning at 9 p.m.

Some other spots that have had watch parties for the previous games, and may have events tonight include The Rusty Nail, Wrong Iron, Krave Lounge in Gretna, Bruno's Tavern on Maple Street, and Lucy's.