Pelicans, Zion Williamson partner with Dryades YMCA for youth camp

The camp registration celebration will take place on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Credit: Dryades YMCA

NEW ORLEANS — The Dryades YMCA announced they have partnered with Pelicans star Zion Williamson to host "Zion City," an NBA-level youth basketball camp.  

On Saturday, Dryades YMCA will hold a camp registration celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.  

Pelicans star Zion Williamson and other players from the team will be at the DYMCA to meet children and community members.  

The DYMCA said they will also have breakout rooms for adults with information on how to register kids for the basketball camp, cryptocurrency, and healthy cooking demonstrations.  

