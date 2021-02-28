PGA tour golfers honor Tiger Woods by wearing red

Multiple players appeared on the golf course Sunday wearing clothing in Wood's typical style to honor the golf great during his car crash recovery.

Players in the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship Sunday showed up to the golf course Sunday in red shirts and black pants in typical Tiger Woods fashion to honor the golf great as he recovers from a major vehicle crash.

Among the players who showed up in red were Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, ESPN reported.

It was Wood's mother, Kultida, who is said to have originally encouraged and inspired much of Wood's style on the course, which the golf legend has honored over the years.

Tony Finau wore a red mock golf shirt and black pants with his Nike hat backwards as Woods typically does at tournaments.

