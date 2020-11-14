Pratt leads Tulane while Army self destructs

The Green Waves built a two-score lead in the first quarter when Pratt threw a 4-yard touchdown.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, Amare Jones scored a rushing touchdown and Tulane broke open a close game with a 38-12 win over Army.

The Green Waves built a two-score lead in the first quarter when Pratt threw a 4-yard touchdown to Tyrick James and Jones had a 50-yard scoring run just before the end of the quarter.

Army got back in it when Christian Anderson threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Tyrell Robinson, and Andersen’s 19-yard touchdown run brought the Black Knights within 14-12 following a blocked point-after attempt and a failed two-point conversion.

