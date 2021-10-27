Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst following retirement

Redick will make his debut on Nov. 3 as a studio analyst during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

NEW ORLEANS — JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career.

Redick will make his debut on Nov. 3 as a studio analyst during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. He will also be an analyst on some games this season.

"After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love," Redick said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization."

Redick was the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006 at Duke before being drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft.

During his NBA career, he played for Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Dallas. He averaged 13 points per game in 91 games with the Pelicans.