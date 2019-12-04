David Griffin is going to be the New Orleans Pelicans next president of basketball operations, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

His first order of business will be orchestrating the Anthony Davis trade.

Griffin served as the General Manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers during their 2017 championship run and traded Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love after Lebron James returned to the franchise.

Griffin will take Dell Demps' position. Demps was fired on Feb. 15 in his ninth season with New Orleans.