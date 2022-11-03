Deshaun Watson case considered by another grand jury in Brazoria County

A second grand jury is hearing evidence in connection with the former Texans quarterback, weeks after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict him.

Another grand jury is considering evidence in connection with former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, KHOU 11 News has confirmed.

A Brazoria County grand jury is expected to announce a decision either Thursday or Friday, according to the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, confirmed the reports but said it's nothing new.

"We were aware, the Browns were aware, and the case is one of the 22 pending lawsuits from a year ago," Hardin said. "There is absolutely nothing new about it, and the allegations have been in a public lawsuit for a year."

One of the women who sued Watson said he drove to her mother's house in Pearland, which is in Brazoria County, for the massage, according to court documents.

Hardin said Brazoria County prosecutors wanted to let the Harris County grand jury deliberations wrap up before convening a grand jury there.

On March 11, the Harris County grand jurors declined to indict Watson on charges of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits by massage therapists who accuse him of sexual misconduct during massages. Watson has denied the allegations.

His attorney has said in the past that there was consensual sexual encounters with some of the women.

Watson has been undergoing depositions in the civil cases and both sides say he is cooperating.

The NFL was also looking into the allegations, as was the FBI, Hardin confirmed.

Watson asked for a trade from the Texans in January 2021, before the first lawsuit was filed. He didn't play a single down last season.

The Texans announced earlier this month that they have agreed to trade Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in return for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

KHOU has reached out to Buzbee and authorities in Brazoria County for reaction.