Reports: Safety Marcus Williams leaving Saints, agrees to deal with Ravens

NEW ORLEANS — After five seasons in the black and gold, Marcus Williams will head to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler tweeted that Williams agreed to a five-year deal worth $70 million.
The Saints decided not to place the Franchise tag on Williams again, and many expected him not to return after the team failed to get an extension done last July. Williams had 38 pass deflections and 15 interceptions in his first five seasons.
With Williams now gone, the Saints may look to replace him with free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.