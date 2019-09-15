NEW ORLEANS — Fox Sports, the NFL Network and ESPN are reporting that the New Orleans Saints have signed head coach Sean Payton to a five-year contract extension.

That means that in all likelihood Payton will coach past the career of perennial Pro Bowl Quarterback Drew Brees.

Payton is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL, behind only the Patriots' Bill Belichick.

Payton has a career record of 119-74 and is 8-6 in post season. He started with the Saints in 2006 and has guided the team to 3 NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl victory.

Details of the contract have not been released, but the current Saints deal with Payton is worth $9 million per year and runs through 2020.

Payton is beloved in New Orleans for bringing the team its first Super Bowl championship and for embedding himself in the city's culture.

He was denied his second Super Bowl last season when the NFL admittedly blew a pass interference call that likely cost the team a berth in the championship.

After the season Payton lobbied for a rules change - and successfully had it passed - that allows for reviews of some pass interference calls or non-calls.