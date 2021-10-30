Ridder, Whyle, help No. 2 Cincinnati top Tulane, 31-12

Tulane lost its sixth straight while playing without injured starting quarterback Michael Pratt.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Desmond Ridder twice connected with tight end Josh Whyle for touchdowns and No. 2 Cincinnati remained unbeaten with a 31-12 victory over struggling Tulane.

Jerome Ford rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown to help Cincinnati improve to 8-0.

Ridder passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns to go with his 47 yards rushing.

Tulane lost its sixth straight while playing without injured starting quarterback Michael Pratt.