Yes, even after the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the Saints can still win the NFC's top seed and secure home-field advantage.

For the Saints to win back the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, they'll need an unlikely upset. The Saints are counting on the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks to beat the San Francisco 49ers in week 17.

Of course, that only matters if the Saints end the season with a win.

The Saints get the No. 1 seed IF...

The Green Bay Packers lose or tie against the Lions and the 49ers lose or tie against the Seahawks.

The Saints get the No. 2 seed IF...

The packers lose or tie against the Lions and the 49ers beat the Seahawks.

The Saints get the No. 2 seed IF...

The Packers beat Lions and the 49ers lose or tie against the Seahawks.

The Saints get the No. 3 seed IF...

The Packers and 49ers both win their final games.

Of course, all of this assumes the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers in their final regular season game. The Panthers are currently led by a backup QB and an interim coach, so things look good for the Saints, but you can never count out a division rival.

