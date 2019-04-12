NEW ORLEANS — As few as two weeks ago the New Orleans Saints were not well represented in the fan voting for the Pro Bowl despite having one of the league's best records.

That has all changed. Nola.com's Amie Just reports that the Saints are the number 3 team in terms of voting and they now have five players that are tops at their positions.

Leading receiver Michael Thomas has 253,892 votes to lead all NFC receivers. DeAndre Hopkins leads in the AFC.

The Saints also have the leaders at: Strong Safety with Von Bell, Free Safety with Marcus Williams and with specialists Wil Lutz and Thomas Morestead.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Dec. 17. Other players on the Saints who are sure to receive attention in the voting include defensive end Cam Jordan, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and linebacker Demario Davis among others.

